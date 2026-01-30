Gandhi's philosophy of non-violence, humanity foundation of govt, society: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar, Jan 30 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy of non-violence and humanity is the foundation of government and society, as leaders across party lines offered their tributes to the Father of the Nation on his death anniversary.

At a function held on Odisha Assembly premises, Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, CM, Speaker Surama Padhy, Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo, ministers, MLAs and others, paid their tribute to Gandhi.

"On the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi ji, I offered floral tributes at his statue in Odisha Legislative Assembly. In the august presence of the Hon'ble Speaker, Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, ministers, we renewed our collective resolve to uphold Gandhi ji's ideals of truth, non-violence and service to the nation," the governor said in a post on X.

Kambhampati said, "On his death anniversary, we remember Mahatma Gandhi ji and his timeless ideals of truth and non-violence, which continue to inspire the conscience of our nation." Majhi said, "Today, on the occasion of National Martyrs' Day, I paid my respects by paying floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Odisha Assembly. Along with this, I paid my humble tribute to the immortal martyrs who sacrificed their all for the freedom and security of the country and paid my humble tribute to their boundless courage and patriotism.

"Bapu's philosophy of non-violence and humanity is the foundation of our governance and society. The determination and sacrifice of the martyrs will always guide us to build a strong nation. We will continue to make efforts towards building a peaceful, prosperous and developed Odisha by honouring their sacrifices." Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly and BJD president Naveen Patnaik said, "Humble tributes to the Father of the Nation, #MahatmaGandhi, on his death anniversary, observed as #MartyrsDay. His ideals of #Ahimsa, truth, and peace continue to be the guiding light for humanity. His luminous legacy transcends time and geography. On this day, salute to the freedom fighters whose supreme sacrifice secured our nation's independence." Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das said, "Humble tributes to Mahatma Gandhi Ji, the eternal symbol of truth and non-violence, on his death anniversary. His ideals continue to inspire our commitment to democracy and constitutional values." Das said Odisha Congress resumed the party's "Gandhi Pathe Odisha Padyatra" on the Martyr’s Day from Bhadrak. "Following the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, the objective of this padyatra is to strengthen the voice of our people through truth, non-violence, social justice and equality," he said. PTI AAM AAM RG