Gandhi’s philosophy offers way forward amid global intolerance, division: Goa Governor

Panaji, Oct 2 (PTI) As the world faces challenges of intolerance and division, Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy offers a path forward, said Goa Governor P Ashok Gajapathi Raju on Thursday.

In his message on Gandhi Jayanti, Raju recalled Gandhi’s belief that profound change is possible without hatred or violence.

“As the world faces contemporary challenges of intolerance and division, Gandhiji’s philosophy offers a path forward: to resolve differences through dialogue, to replace discord with understanding and to strengthen unity through respect for diversity”.

Gandhi Jayanti is also observed globally as the International Day of Non-Violence.

“Today, we pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi, the father of our Nation, whose life and message of truth, peace, and non-violence continue to inspire humanity,” the governor said.

Gandhi demonstrated that true courage lies not in force or aggression but in the ability to uphold what is just and right with patience and moral strength, he said.

“He showed the world that profound change can be achieved without hatred or violence, through the timeless principles of truth, love, and compassion. His legacy reminds us that peace is not weakness but the highest form of strength,” said Raju.

The governor said Gandhi’s vision of inclusive development is equally significant.

“For Gandhiji, the progress of a nation was measured not only in economic terms but by the welfare of its weakest members. His belief that development must be just, equitable, and inclusive remains a guiding light for us today,” he said.

The Goa governor said citizens should rededicate themselves to Gandhi’s ideals.

"May we embrace non-violence in thought and action, uphold truth in all our endeavours and work together to build a society rooted in justice, inclusiveness, and peace. In doing so, we honour Gandhiji's vision and reaffirm our collective responsibility towards a harmonious and compassionate future," he said.