Gandhi's thoughts continue to guide us in building better society: Himanta

Guwahati, Oct 2 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said Mahatma Gandhi's thoughts continue to guide in building a better society.

Offering his tribute to Gandhi on his birth anniversary, Sarma said he was an extraordinary revolutionary and displayed rare farsightedness.

"It is our collective endeavour to live up to his ideals of public service and social welfare. His thoughts continue to guide us in building a better society," he added.

The CM also remembered former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, who was also born on this day.

"His stellar contributions to our nation in developing it and also in defending its territorial integrity are etched in the annals of history. Humble yet strong, my tributes on #ShastriJayanti," he added.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya appealed to all to pledge their dedication to the service of the nation by following Gandhi's ideals.

"Tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his 155th birth anniversary. His struggle for non-violence, cleanliness, women empowerment, self-reliance and social equality is an inspiration," he said in a post on X. PTI TR TR SOM