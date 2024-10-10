Gandhisagar forest festival to showcase adventure, culture from Oct 14 in MP

Kota, Oct 10 (PTI) The third edition of Gandhisagar Forest Retreat & Festival is set to begin from October 14, offering a mix of nature, adventure and culture to travellers in the heart of Madhya Pradesh, officials said.

The festival, aimed at turning Gandhisagar into a premier tourism destination, seeks to attract global adventurers while also boosting local employment and regional growth, they said.

The Gandhisagar Festival, set against the backwaters near Mandsaur, promises visitors a mix of adventure, entertainment, and cultural experiences, including traditional art, performances and local cuisine, said Shiv Shekhar Shukla, Principal Secretary Tourism & Culture and Managing Director of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB).

The event management company held a press conference in Kota, which adjoins Mandsaur, and elaborated the array of activities to be offered in the event while sharing a press release on the same. “The Gandhisagar Festival offers a unique blend of adventure, nature, and local experiences and put MP on the international tourism map,” said MPTB Assistant Manager Munesh Kaushal.

This year the event will introduce all-weather tents with premium amenities to enhance guest comfort, said another official Sanjeev Saxena.

Additionally, a wide range of local and international cuisines will be offered, he said.

The festival will also offer live music performance, air adventure activities such as hot air ballooning and paramotoring, the officials said.

Visitors can also take part in water sports such as jet skiing, kayaking, motor boating, banana boating and dragon boating while land-based activities are lined up with rope courses,zip lining, ATV rides, and shooting.

