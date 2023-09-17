Ganesh Chathurthi holiday on Sep 19 in DK, Udupi

Mangaluru, Sep 17 (PTI) The official holiday for Ganesha Chathurthi in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts will be on September 19, while September 18 has been designated as a regular working day.

The decision was officially announced by DK Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan and Udupi DC K Vidyakumari in separate directives.

The government had earlier granted authority to the deputy commissioners to make a local determination regarding shifting the general holiday from Monday to Tuesday for the festival. PTI MVG MVG ANE