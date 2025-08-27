Ganesh Chaturthi celebrated with devotion, fervour across Rajasthan

Jaipur, Aug 27 (PTI) Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated across Rajasthan on Wednesday with devotion and traditional rituals, beginning with the 'Mangla Aarti' at major temples in Jaipur, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, and Ajmer.

In Jaipur, devotees made a beeline for the iconic Moti Dungri Ganesh Ji, Nehar ke Ganesh Ji, and Garh Ganesh temples since early morning, where idols of Lord Ganesh adorned regal attire.

At Moti Dungri, devotees began queuing up since Tuesday night to witness Lord Ganesh adorned with a gold crown, seated on a silver throne, and wearing a 'naulakha haar' (necklace worth Rs 9 lakh) offered by the Mahant family.

As part of the offerings, 3,100 kg of mehndi from Sojat in Pali district was presented and later distributed as prasad.

In the Garh Ganesh temple, the idol of Lord Ganesh in child form was worshipped with a traditional 'Panchamrit Abhishek', followed by a garland ceremony in the morning. Devotees offered 1000 'durva' (grass) and 1000 'modaks', as per the temple traditions.

In Sawai Madhopur, the parikrama at the Trinetra Ganesh temple in Ranthambore was temporarily suspended due to tiger movement. The rituals continued with water brought from seven sacred rivers being used for abhishek.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, along with his wife, offered prayers at the Moti Dungri Ganesh temple in Jaipur and extended greetings to the people of the state and prayed for peace and prosperity.

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani visited the Ganesh temple at Agra Gate in Ajmer, where he performed a special aarti. "Ganesh Chaturthi is a time to draw new energy and positivity from the Vighnaharta," he said. PTI SDA SMV RHL