Ganesh Chaturthi celebrated with religious fervour, devotion in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Sep 7 (PTI) Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated with religious fervour and devotion across Rajasthan on Saturday.

A festive mood prevailed across the state as devotees stood outside Jaipur's famous Moti Dungri Ganesh Temple. After the 'Abhishek', the temple doors were opened for the devotees to pay obeisance to Lord Ganesh and offer prasad amid rain.

The temple witnessed long queues throughout the day.

Governor Haribhau Bagde also visited the Moti Dungri Ganesh temple and offered prayers.

Special decorations have been put in place at Ganesh temples and extensive arrangements have been made for the convenience and safety of the devotees who come for 'darshan' Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and several other leaders wished people on Ganesh Chaturthi.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the people of the state and all the devotees on the auspicious festival of 'Shri Ganesh Chaturthi," Sharma posted on X.