Ganesh Chaturthi: First time since militancy, Kashmiri Pandits hold rath yatra in Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 31 (PTI) Kashmiri Pandits of the Valley took out a 'rath yatra' as part of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, a first since the eruption of militancy 35 years back.

The procession began from the Ganpatyar temple in the Habba Kadal area of the city here. The Pandit community also undertook Ganpati visarjan in the the Jhelum.

"A rath yatra was taken out from Ganpatyar temple and Ganesh ji was immersed in the Jhelum," activist Sanjay Tickoo told PTI Videos.

He said the procession was "the first time after the eruption of militancy" in the Valley.

"We prayed that natural disasters stop and all people, irrespective of caste, creed or religion, live together with love. We prayed that we are safeguarded from such natural disasters," Tickoo said.

The Kashmiri Pandit leader said the community has been organising Ganpati Visarjan in the Valley for the last three years.

The five-day celebrations, which concluded on Sunday, were observed with devotion and festive spirit.