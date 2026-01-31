Ganesh festival 2025: Latur cops take action against 10 mandals, sound amplifier owners

Latur, Jan 31 (PTI) Police filed cases against 10 mandals and an equal number of sound amplifier owners for noise pollution during Ganpati festivities in Latur last year, an official said on Saturday.

The festival was celebrated with traditional fervour and enthusiasm across the state between August 27 and September 6 last year, though the official said several incidents of noise norm violations came to the fore here due to the use of sound amplifiers, popularly known as DJ systems, despite a ban on them.

"We found 10 mandals had violated noise pollution norms. On January 27, Latur police filed cases in the court here against the presidents of 10 Ganesh mandals and 10 'DJ/Dolby' owners under Sections 15 and 19 of Environment (Protection) Act 1986 and Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules 2000," the official said.

The offence carries a punishment of up to five years of imprisonment, or a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh, or both, he added. PTI COR BNM