Ganesh festival begins in Goa with fervour; CM, Governor, Archbishop extend wishes

Panaji, Aug 27 (PTI) The ten-day-long Ganesh festival began in Goa on Wednesday with traditional fervour and devotion, as people across the state welcomed the elephant-headed deity into their homes.

With nearly 70 per cent of the state’s population being Hindu, the festival is celebrated in almost every household. Devotees performed rituals in the morning to mark the arrival of Lord Ganesh, after idols were brought home on Tuesday night.

The festival also witnesses a large-scale homecoming, as Goans working outside the state or abroad return to their native villages to celebrate the occasion with their families.

Hundreds of mandals (groups that celebrate the festival in public places) across the coastal state also began their celebrations after bringing in large Ganesh idols in grand processions. Many of these mandals have scheduled events for the next 10 days during the celebrations.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant extended his greetings on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, known as ‘Chavath’ in Goa, and appealed to people to celebrate an eco-friendly Ganesh festival.

Sawant in his message said, “Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most important festivals widely celebrated with great enthusiasm, fervour and happiness.” “Ganapati Bappa is known to be a mentor, protector and remover of obstacles. Lord Ganesha is the embodiment of wisdom, learning, righteousness, good fortune and occupies a special place in the heart of his devotees. Ganesha is considered to be a ‘Vighnaharta’, ‘Mangalmurti’ and first God to receive prayers,” he said.

The arrival of ‘Chavath’ lights up the lives of people with new hope and immense joyfulness, which also marks the reunion of families and relatives who come together to worship Lord Ganesh in their ancestral homes and celebrate with traditional rituals and culture, Sawant said.

Goa Governor P Ashok Gajapathi Raju also wished the people of Goa.

In his message, the Governor said, “May this sacred festival bring joy, harmony and prosperity into every home. Lord Ganesha, the revered Vighnaharta and Mangalmurti, is a timeless symbol of wisdom and the remover of obstacles.” “As we welcome him during Chavath, let us seek his blessings for collective progress, well-being, and the strength to overcome challenges,” he said.

The Governor added, “In Goa, Chavath is more than a festival – it is a celebration of our cultural heritage and family bonds.” He also expressed hope that the festival would inspire people to cherish eco-friendly traditions, nurture harmony among diverse communities, and pass on these values to future generations.

Archbishop of Goa and Daman Rev Fr Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao said, “I extend my cordial greetings and best wishes to all our Hindu brethren who celebrate the Festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, and I pray that God may bless each one of them.” “As I share in your joy, dear brethren, I am reminded of the Prayer Pope Leo XIV made during his meeting with members of different religions, a few days after his election. He prayed that His (God’s) infinite goodness and wisdom help us to live as His children and as brothers and sisters to each other, so that hope may grow in the world,” the Archbishop said.

The ten-day celebrations will include daily rituals, cultural performances and traditional festivities across the state. PTI RPS NR