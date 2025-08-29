Ganesh festival: More than 60,000 idols immersed in Mumbai after one-and-half days

Mumbai, Aug 29 (PTI) More than 60,000 Ganesh idols including around 29,600 Plaster of Paris ones were immersed in the city after one-and-half days, officials said on Friday. During the 10-days festival, a large number of devotees immerse idols after one-and-half days after the installation as also on the fifth and seventh days.

The festival began on August 27, and a total of 60,177 idols were immersed as of early Friday morning, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official.

Of these, 29,683 Ganapati idols were of PoP and 30,494 of eco-friendly clay.

The civic body has set up around 290 artificial ponds for immersion in addition to around 70 natural water bodies like `chowpatties' (beaches), lakes and seashores.

To avoid water pollution, the BMC has urged citizens to immerse their eco-friendly Ganpati idol in drums or buckets, while PoP idols that are less than 6 feet in height must be immersed in artificial ponds. PTI KK KRK