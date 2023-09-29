Ganesh festivities: More than 35,000 idols immersed in 10 days in Thane

Thane, Sep 29 (PTI) More than 35,000 idols were immersed in Thane city during the 10-day Ganesh festivities, including 6,109 idols during Anant Chaturdashi, a civic official said on Friday.

The 35,414 idols comprise 32,759 household ones, 1,047 'sarvajanik' or public idols, 950 Gauri idols and 658 that were received from various centres, Thane Municipal Corporation disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi told PTI.

Of the 6,109 idols immersed on Thursday on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi, a process which went on till 4pm on Friday, a total of 5,363 were household ones, he said. PTI COR BNM BNM