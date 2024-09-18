Ganesh idol processions conclude after 28 hours in Pune

Pune, Sept 18 (PTI) Ganesh immersion processions in Pune city concluded after more than 28 hours on Wednesday afternoon amid elaborate police deployment, an official said.

Altogether, 3,762 idols of Ganesh mandals and 10,14,634 household idols were immersed in processions started from various locations at 10 am on Tuesday.

Majority of the idols were immersed in the Mutha River.

The first five Ganapati - Kasba Ganesh, Tambdi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim, Tulshibaug and Kesari Wada, idols were immersed on Tuesday by 7.45 pm, while the famous idol of Dagadusheth Halwai was consigned to water at 9 pm.

Several key public mandals immersed their idols on Wednesday morning, the official said. PTI SPK NSK