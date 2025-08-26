Ganesh idol seller booked for fraud in Thane district

Thane, Aug 26 (PTI) A man involved in making and selling Lord Ganesh idols has been booked for allegedly accepting advance payments from customers, but not delivering the promised idols to them in Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The case of alleged fraud has surfaced in Dombivli (West) in the midst of preparations for the Ganesh festival, which begins on August 27.

The accused, Praful Parashuram Tambde, an artisan who operated under the banner of Anandi Kala Kendra, has been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section related to cheating, police said.

An official from the Vishnunagar police station, where the case has been registered, stated, "A complaint was received from a customer who had paid an advance amount of Rs 1,501 for a Ganesh idol costing Rs 3,500. The accused accepted the money, but neither completed the idol nor remained accessible. He is reported to have left multiple idol orders incomplete." The complaint triggered a formal investigation, and a case was promptly registered. Upon initial inquiry, it was found several other customers may have also been similarly defrauded, he said.

"We have reason to believe this is not an isolated incident. The accused appears to have accepted advance payments from multiple individuals and disappeared, leaving behind unfinished idols and frustrated customers," said the official.

A police team has been dispatched to track down the accused, who is currently absconding.

"Efforts were underway to locate and apprehend Praful Tambde. We are also appealing to others who may have been cheated to come forward and file complaints," the official said. PTI COR RSY