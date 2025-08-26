Ganesh mandals asked to keep festivities apolitical, showcase Marathi heritage

Mumbai, Aug 26 (PTI) A coordination body of Ganesh mandals in Mumbai has appealed to them to keep the Ganpati festival apolitical, specially in view of the upcoming city civic body polls, and promote Marathi language and culture during the celebrations.

The Maharashtra government has accorded a 'state festival' status to the 10-day 'Ganeshotsav' which begins on Wednesday.

"Ganeshotsav is a devotional and cultural celebration and must be kept away from politics to retain its sanctity," the Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti, an apex coordinating body of Ganesh mandals in Mumbai, said in a statement on Monday.

Citing the vision of Lokmanya Tilak, who pioneered public Ganeshotsav as a unifying movement, the samiti appealed to mandals to promote the Marathi language and culture during the festivities.

"It is the responsibility of mandals to showcase the richness of Marathi heritage and pass it on to the younger generation," it said.

With the growing popularity and grandeur of the festival, the responsibility of mandals has increased, particularly in maintaining law and order, safety, and the cultural sanctity of the celebrations, the samiti said.

It appealed to all public Ganesh mandals to ensure smooth and disciplined organisation of the Ganesh festival, prevent overcrowding and avoid stampede-like situations.

For over four decades, the samiti has been actively coordinating between Ganesh mandals, the state government, municipal authorities, and police to resolve festival-related issues, including permissions and procession management.

It also laid down several safety and precautionary measures for mandals, saying they should ensure strong electrical arrangements in and around pandals and take extra care of Ganesh idols in view of the heavy rains that often disrupt Mumbai during the festive season.

Coordinate with police, disaster management and medical teams for emergency response. Install adequate CCTV cameras at pandals and make separate arrangements for women devotees and senior citizens during darshan, the samiti told the mandals.

It also asked the mandals to provide drinking water, first-aid and resting facilities for devotees.

"Ganeshotsav is a people's festival and it is our collective responsibility to celebrate it with devotion, discipline and unity," the samiti's president, Naresh Dahibhavkar, said in the statement. PTI MR GK