Ganesh pandal in Latur sends out a message for tree conservation

Latur, Sep 9 (PTI) In a bid to create awareness about tree plantation and conservation, an organisation has installed an idol of Lord Ganesh planting a tree at a pandal in the heart of Maharashtra's Latur city, drawing huge crowds during the ten-day festival.

In a pandal at Rajiv Gandhi Chowk, Vasundhara Pratishthan, a local NGO, installed an idol of Lord Ganesh planting a peepal tree, sending a powerful message about tree plantation and conservation.

The theme emphasises the vital role of oxygen, with statues in the pandal sporting oxygen masks, reminding people about the dire consequences they may face in the future.

"The jungle-themed pandal has an elevated bridge with an artificial pond with fish underneath. There are mountains and human figures sporting oxygen masks sending out a message for conservation," said Yogesh Sharma, founder president of Vasundhara Pratishthan.

Apart from this, visitors to the pandal are handed saplings, which they are encouraged to plant in honour of Lord Ganesh, he said.