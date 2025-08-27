Ganesh Puja turns tragic in Odisha: Student, teacher die in separate schools

Balasore/ Keonjhar, Aug 27 (PTI) Ganesh Puja celebrations turned tragic in Odisha on Wednesday as a 14-year-old student and a 35-year-old school teacher died in separate incidents during festivities in Balasore and Keonjhar districts, police said.

In Balasore, class 9 student Priyanshu Pritam collapsed while playing with friends at Radhamadhaba Jew High School in Podasul under Nilagiri police limits, police added.

He was rushed to Nilagiri government hospital but was declared brought dead. His family said he had a history of cardiac issues.

In a similar incident at the Government Upper Primary School at Saleikena in Keonjhar, assistant teacher Chandan Kumar Jena suddenly collapsed while offering flower to a Ganesh idol.

He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, police said, adding that the exact cause of his death is not yet ascertained.

Jena, a native of Antarei village under Bhograi block in Balasore district, is survived by wife and three-year-old daughter.