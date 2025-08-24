Ganeshostav as 'state festival': Ganpati mandals' body says govt should've taken it on board

Mumbai, Aug 24 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has accorded a 'state festival' status to 'Ganeshotsav', but a coordination committee of the public Ganesh mandals says it would have been better if their suggestions had also been considered.

The 10-day Ganesh festival will begin from August 27.

The Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Samanvay Samiti, which has been overseeing the festival in the metropolis for the last 44 years in coordination with the civic body, police and traffic department, has 12,000 public mandals registered with it.

Talking to PTI, the samiti president, Naresh Dahibavkar, claimed the Rs 11 crore allocation to the state festival was not enough.

"The mandals work all through the year and contribute to the society whenever there is a crisis. It would have been better if the government had involved us in this decision as it would have been an encouragement to work more for the society," he said.

Dahibavkar felt the mandals, which are more than 25 years' old, should have been taken on board.

The mandals work round-the-clock and not just for the Ganesh festival. They run libraries and social and financial aid is provided to the needy, he said.

If assistance is given to them, they can do their social work with more vigour, Dahibavkar said.

Nearly 1,800 'bhajani mandals' (devotional music troupes) will be given an assistance of Rs 25,000, as per the government.

"What are the norms to select around 1,700 mandals and are they registered? A bhajani mandal will exist if there is a Ganpati mandal," he said.

Dahibavkar said their organisation has over the years worked to ensure Mumbai remains free from religious tensions during the festivities.

''Members of all religions participate in the preparations (of Ganesh festival). The tarpaulin used to set up mandaps is supplied by Muslims," he said.

He said a large Ganesh mandal's turnover is between Rs 50 lakh to Rs 30 crore.

''A mandal has to spend at least Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore (on organising the festival) and gets income from donations and advertisements. The revenue depends on the prevailing circumstances...suppose if it rains, the inflow of devotees may be less all ten days,'' he pointed out.

The government also gets revenue in the form of GST and other taxes during the festival, he added.

Dahibavkar said Anant Chaturdashi (last day of Ganesh festival) used to be declared a holiday every year in Maharashtra. But this year, since it falls on a Saturday, that holiday for government employees has been given on the seventh day of the festival, he noted.

The non-government employees will be working on Anant Chaturdashi and it may cause traffic issues during the immersion processions, he added.

Meanwhile, the government has announced multiple activities, including various programmes, celebrations and competitions, during the festival.

As part of these initiatives, a special portal -- ganeshotsav.pldmka.co.in -- has been created to ensure people can witness the grandeur of both household and public festivities.

An anthem, "Aala re aala...Rajya Mahotsav aala", along with the portal was launched recently.

Maharashtra Rajya Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal competition has been extended to the taluka level, with the prize money significantly increased to encourage wider participation.

The first prize at the state level will now be Rs 7.5 lakh, at the district level Rs 50,000, and at the taluka level Rs 25,000 along with a certificate. To make the process seamless, entries have been opened through an online application system.

Maharashtra Culture Minister Ashish Shelar on Friday said the state government will provide a capital grant of Rs 25,000 each to 1,800 ‘bhajani mandals’ to purchase instruments for the upcoming Ganesh festival.

He further highlighted that several progammes will be held across the state, including lecture series, spiritual theatre festivals, drone shows, release of commemorative postal stamps, beautification of prominent localities and grand illumination displays, adding to the magnificence of the Ganesh festival. PTI MR GK