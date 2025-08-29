Ganeshotsav: Maharashtra FDA seizes, destroys 218 kg fake paneer, 478 litres substandard milk

Mumbai, Aug 29 (PTI) The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) during a special drive ahead of Ganeshotsav seized and destroyed 218 kilograms of fake paneer and 478 litres of substandard milk, an official said on Friday.

Since August 11, FDA teams have inspected 42 establishments and collected 55 food samples for analysis as part of the 'Festival of Maharashtra, Commitment to Food Safety' drive, he said.

"During this action, the FDA destroyed 218 kg of fake paneer after a joint operation with Mumbai police at Antop Hill on August 25. On August 19, 478 litres of substandard milk were seized from Dahisar East. The drive will be on till October 25. It will cover Ganeshotsav, Navratri, Dussehra and Diwali," he said.

Citizens can alert FDA on toll-free helpline 1800-222-365 for substandard khoya, paneer or any adulterated food product, the official said. PTI ZA BNM