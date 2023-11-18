Gang attacks police station in Kerala, arrested

Kozhikode (Ker), Nov 18 (PTI) Three people were arrested for allegedly attacking a police station and manhandling the personnel on duty, under the influence of alcohol in this district, police said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Balussery police station here came under attack on Friday night after a case was registered against the gang for creating ruckus at a bus stop earlier in the day, they said.

Nidhin, Rabin Baby and Babinesh were forcefully taken into custody and arrested soon after the incident.

The trio was accused in several criminal cases, they added.

Advertisment

"We registered a case against them on Friday morning for creating law and order issues at a bus stop here. They were later let off," the officer told PTI.

Angered over the police action, they barged into the station at night and attacked the personnel on duty, he added.

A case was registered under various sections of IPC and a local court remanded them later, police added. PTI LGK ROH