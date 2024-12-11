Gang behind cable theft in Delhi Metro busted, 4 held: Police

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Police have arrested four members of a gang of 11 that was behind cable theft in the Delhi Metro, an official said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

"We received a complaint from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on December 5 about cable theft. Due to the theft, metro services got disrupted on the Blue Line, between the Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar stations," Joint Commissioner of Police (transport) Vijay Singh said.

He said police checked more than 500 CCTV footage clips and zeroed in on two vehicles -- a Tata Ace (a loading vehicle) and a Honda Amaze.

"We followed the vehicles and arrested four members of a gang of 11. We have recovered 52 metres of the stolen cable from them. Further investigation is on," the officer said. PTI BM RC