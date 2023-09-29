Gang busted, 4 held for duping man of Rs 3 cr in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Sep 29 (PTI) Four people were arrested for allegedly cheating a man to the tune of Rs three crore in the city under the pretext of selling a vessel that has 'special powers', police said on Friday.

The four accused were apprehended on September 27 for duping gullible people by pretending to own an expensive 'rice-pulling' vessel and by offering to sell it with the promise that it would bring fortune to the owner, a release from Hyderabad Police said.

The gang fooled victims, claiming that the vessel was intended for use in satellites and nuclear weapons, and space agencies such as NASA and ISRO would buy it for crores of rupees, the release said.

The four accused had defrauded the victim to the tune of Rs three crore. A complaint was lodged following which a case was registered and the four accused were arrested.

Police seized a four-wheeler and a 'rice pulling' vessel from the possession of the accused, the release added.