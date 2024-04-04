Gang creating bogus documents to help people get bail busted; 5 held

Mumbai, Apr 4 (PTI) Five persons were nabbed for allegedly creating bogus documents and producing guarantors in court to help those involved in criminal cases in Mumbai, Thane and some other parts of Maharashtra get bail, a police official said on Thursday.

They were held after a raid was conducted on Wednesday in Mahatama Phule Nagar in Mankhurd, he said.

"In the raid, we apprehended Amit Narayan Gije (44) and Bandu Korde (44). Based on their interrogation, the Crime Branch detained Ahmed Qasim Shaikh (34) from Chheda Nagar, Sanjiv Gupta (34) from Bhiwandi and Arjun Kawale (48) from Kalyan," he said.

"We recovered forged Aadhaar cards, ration cards, ID cards of various companies, PAN cards, tax receipts, bank solvencies from the accused persons. A case has been registered at Mankhurd police station. Further probe is underway," the official said. PTI DC BNM