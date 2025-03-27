Gang duping unmarried men with fake marriage promises busted in UP's Jhansi, 4 held

Jhansi, Mar 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Police have busted a gang that allegedly lured unmarried men with fake promises of marriage and extorted money from them, officials said Thursday.

Four members of the gang, including a woman, were arrested on Wednesday while attempting to take back a bride after receiving Rs 1 lakh for the wedding.

Police said the gang had duped several people using this scheme in different areas.

Kakarwai police station in-charge Vinay Kumar Sahu said the gang had targeted 38-year-old Dalchand, a resident of Baramain village, who had been struggling to get married.

"Dalchand came in contact with Rani Tiwari from Jabalpur, who assured him that she could arrange his marriage for Rs 1 lakh. Trusting her, he agreed to the deal. On March 21, Rani Tiwari and two others brought a woman named Rozi Khan, claiming she was ready to marry Dalchand," Sahu said.

The gang members took Rs 1 lakh and left, assuring Dalchand that they would return in a few days to complete the court marriage process. However, on Wednesday, two men, identified as Jai Kushwaha and Aditya, arrived and tried to forcibly take Rozi Khan away, threatening Dalchand with legal trouble if he resisted. This led to a confrontation, and local police were alerted, the officer said.

"During our investigation, we found that all four suspects were part of a fraud gang based in Jabalpur that had been duping people by arranging fake marriages in exchange for money," Sahu said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Rozi Khan (wife of Sagir Khan), Jai Kushwaha (son of Ratan Kushwaha), Aditya (son of Ajay Srivas), and Sagir Khan, all residents of Jabalpur, he said.

Sahu added that the gang had carried out similar frauds across Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

"A detailed investigation is underway to identify more victims and trace other members of the gang," he added.

The accused have been booked under sections of the BNS, and all four have been sent to jail. PTI COR KIS HIG HIG