Gang from Dubai involved in forex trading fraud busted; one held in Mumbai

Thane, Jul 24 (PTI) With the arrest of a 34-year-old man, the Navi Mumbai police claimed to have busted a gang involved in forex trading fraud from Dubai, an official said on Wednesday.

The action was taken by officials of the Evidence Management Centre (EMC) of the Cyber Cell of the Navi Mumbai police.

"Gang members operating from Dubai lured the victims into investing in forex trading by promising handsome returns to them. They extracted money from the victims through the debit and credit cards in phases," inspector Deepali Patil of the EMC cyber cell of the Navi Mumbai police said in a statement.

In one such case, the accused targeted a victim from Khandeshwar in Navi Mumbai and made him transfer Rs 18,54,255 into different bank accounts and also took Rs 4 lakh, collectively worth Rs 22.54 lakh. However, he did not give him any returns, she said.

The police recently received a tip-off that a gang member was in Antop Hill of Mumbai, following which a trap was laid and he was arrested, she added.

"During his interrogation, the police received information about the company, its website and other accused involved in it. Based on a complaint by the victim, a case was registered at the Khandeshwar police station," the official said.

Of the total amount that the victim lost in the fraud, the police could recover Rs 9.75 lakh from the accused, she said. PTI COR NP