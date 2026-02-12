Gang held for duping man with fake Europe tour offer after car purchase in Kochi

Kochi, Feb 12 (PTI) Police on Thursday arrested a gang that allegedly cheated a man by claiming he had won bumper prizes and special offers linked to a recent car purchase, officials said.

Those arrested include Delhi natives Mohammed Saad Saifi (23), Gagan Khurana (22), Rahul Kumar (28), Ravi Prajapati (25); Uttar Pradesh natives Shitij Sengar (25), Ayush Manthyan (26), Harsh Vardhan Singh Chauhan (26); and West Bengal native Asif Jamal (34).

According to police, the gang contacted the 61-year-old complainant from Kadungalloor by phone and offered a special discounted family tour package to Europe along with gift vouchers, claiming it was a promotional benefit tied to his recent car purchase.

The accused allegedly demanded Rs 6.5 lakh for the “bumper offer” and persuaded the victim to pay Rs 3 lakh in advance, promising additional discounts for early payment.

Acting on these assurances, the complainant transferred Rs 1.5 lakh through UPI and bank transactions.

A meeting in connection with the offer was reportedly held on Tuesday at a luxury hotel in Nedumbassery, attended by around 10 people, including the arrested accused, police said.

When the promised benefits were not provided, the victim approached the police. A case was registered earlier in the morning, and the accused were tracked down from Edathala.

Nedumbassery police said the gang is suspected to be part of an inter-state fraud network, and a probe is underway to ascertain how they obtained details of the complainant’s car purchase.

The arrested individuals were produced before a court and remanded to custody, officials added. PTI TBA SSK