Gang held for Rs 4 crore fraud in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Sep 9 (PTI) A thirteen member gang from Rajasthan was arrested for allegedly defrauding a business establishment which runs electronics showrooms here to the tune of Rs four crore, police said on Monday.

The gang members purchased expensive electronic items from the showrooms of the business establishment and after making payment through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), would later file a chargeback complaint with the bank (claiming fraudulent transaction), causing the transaction to reverse and the money to return to the gang’s account, they said.

Police teams apprehended 13 members of the gang from Rajasthan on September 8 and seized Rs 1.72 lakh in cash and electronic goods worth Rs 50 lakh, a release from Cyberabad Police Commissionerate said here.

The gang members, aged 20-25, operated in groups. Some of them stayed in Hyderabad, while their associates remained in Rajasthan, police said.

On the modus operandi of the gang, police said their members in Hyderabad would purchase high-value electronic items from the showrooms here and send the showroom’s QR code to their associates in Rajasthan, who would transfer money through UPI, to the showroom.

After receiving the items, they would sell them and share the profits. The associate who transferred the money would later file a fraudulent complaint requesting a chargeback, resulting in a refund of the amount, police added.

Upon receiving information from the business establishment, police started an investigation and found the gang's involvement in the fraud and cheating cases, the release said.