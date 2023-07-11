Gang hijacks truck laden with 2.5 tonnes of tomato near Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Jul 11 (PTI) A farmer near here had to pay with tomatoes for his vehicle's accidental bump into a car, as the affected persons did away with his 2.5 tonne produce whose rates are going north with every passing day.

A gang of three allegedly hijacked and fled with farmer Mallesh's truck laden with tomatoes, after realising he had no cash to compensate them for their broken mirror. Tomato prices are flying high at a consistent Rs 100 plus per kg in most states.

A road accident at Chikkajala near here, according to police, saw the gang drive away with the tomatoes after the farmer failed to cough up money after the accident that damaged the trio's car.

The police have registered a case following the incident and efforts are on to nab the culprits.

Mallesh from Hiriyur in Chitradurga district was transporting a load of tomatoes to Kolar on Saturday, and the truck accidentally bumped into and broke the mirror of the car in which the accused were travelling.

Following this, they abused the farmer and his driver and demanded a hefty compensation. Both of them did not have the money and tried to negotiate with the accused, police said.

The three then allegedly took control of the truck forcefully and started driving it demanding money. However, subsequently on realising that the farmer and driver did not have money, the accused pushed them out of the vehicle and sped away with the truck containing tomatoes totalling about 2.5 tonnes, worth between Rs 2.5 to 3 lakh.

One of them reportedly drove away the car in which they were originally travelling.

The incident comes close on the heels of a farmer from Belur in Hassan district last week complaining that tomatoes worth over Rs 2.7 lakh were stolen. PTI KSU RS SA