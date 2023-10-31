Gang hurls country bombs at houses in Kerala, 2 injured

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 31 (PTI) A gang allegedly hurled country bombs at people and houses at Perumathura near the state capital on Monday night, leaving two injured, police said on Tuesday.

Two people who were travelling on a bike were injured after one of the bombs exploded near their vehicle.

Attingal residents Safeer, Akash and Abdul Rahiman have been taken into custody in connection with it, they said.

According to police, the gang got enraged when two locals saw them consuming alcohol in a parked car and went on a rampage.

"It seems like the gang chased the youngsters who took refuge in nearby houses. The gang took out country bombs and hurled at houses and people in the area, creating a fearful atmosphere," they said.

A case has been registered and the car belonging to one of the accused was impounded, police said. PTI RRT RRT ROH