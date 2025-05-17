Gang involved in bank robberies, jewellery heists busted in Bihar

Patna, May 17 (PTI) Bihar Police has arrested wanted criminal Karamveer, carrying a bounty of Rs 2 lakh on his head, and three of his associates from Samastipur district, officials said on Saturday.

The four — Ravish Rai, Bittu Kumar and Randheer Kumar being the other three — were arrested in a joint operation by the Special Task Force (STF) and Samastipur police on Friday.

They were wanted in connection with multiple bank robberies and jewellery showroom heists, police added.

Police recovered a country-made pistol, five live cartridges, 600 grams of gold jewellery, four vehicles and Rs 19,200 from their possession.

"Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the STF and district police arrested the four from Musrigharari locality of Samastipur on Friday evening," the STF said in a statement.

Karamveer was also wanted by West Bengal Police for criminal activities, officials said.

According to police, the gang looted jewellery worth several crores of rupees and Rs 15 lakh in cash from a nationalised bank’s Kashipur branch in Samastipur on May 7. PTI PKD MNB