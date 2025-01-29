Gang involved in cyber fraud of Rs 2,000 crore busted, kingpin arrested in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jan 28 (PTI) A gang allegedly involved in cyber fraud of more than Rs 2,000 crore was busted with the arrest of its kingpin in Sriganganagar, Rajasthan Police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, there were scores of complaints of cyber fraud against the accused across the country, especially a large number of them in Karnataka.

Ganganagar District Superintendent of Police Gaurav Yadav said that Kantappa Babu Chavan, a resident of Karnataka, filed a complaint in Purani Abadi police station on Tuesday that Ajay Arya and his associates committed cyber fraud of about Rs 2,000 crore with "thousands of people" by making them invest lakhs of rupees in CapmoreFX Company in Karnataka. These people had fled and come to Sriganganagar, he said.

The police team raided Arya's house and arrested him. During the search, Rs 10 lakh in cash, three CPUs, six mobile phones, eight ATM cards, three PAN cards, luxury car worth about Rs 85 lakh and other documents related to cyber fraud were recovered.

A case has been registered against Ajay Arya, Deepak Arya, Lajpat Arya, Saurabh Chawla, his wife Saloni Chawla, Karamjit Singh, Baljit Singh, Rajendra Singh and investigation is being done, police said.

Investigation revealed that the accused opened a company named Techable Tech in 2022 in Vijayapura district, Karnataka and started giving cyber training to people, police said. PTI AG SKY SKY