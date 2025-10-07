Gang kills man in Mysuru, enmity suspected

Mysuru (Karnataka), Oct 7 (PTI) A man was hacked to death allegedly by a gang here on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Venkatesh, a resident of Kyathamaranahalli, police added. Investigators suspect enmity could be a motive behind the killing.

According to police, Venkatesh was travelling in a car when, near the Dasara Exhibition Grounds, his vehicle was intercepted by a group of men. The gang allegedly pulled him out of the car and attacked him with lethal weapons, resulting in his death at the spot, a police official said.

The attackers, who arrived in an autorickshaw and on two-wheelers, fled the scene immediately after the assault.

Police said they have launched a search operation to apprehend the suspects. PTI AMP SSK