Gang leader among four arrested in Jaisalmer: Police

Jaipur, Jan 2 (PTI) Rajasthan's Anti-Gangster Task Force has arrested four members of Sarkar gang, including its kingpin Rakesh Godhra, in Jaisalmer where they had gathered to celebrate New Year, officials said on Tuesday.

Many cases of robbery, attempt to murder, theft, assault and fraud have been registered against this gang in various police stations in the Marwar region, they said.

Additional Director General of Police (Crime and Anti Gangster Task Force) Dinesh MN said that the police, acting on a tip-off, raided the spot on Monday night.

The police team arrested Rakesh Godara (28), Sunil Godara (25), Rajendra Bhati (26) and Aditya alias Monu (27).

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Inspector General of Police (Crime) Prafulla Kumar and Additional Superintendent of Police Asha Ram Chaudhary.

Rakesh Godara is wanted in Sikar and Nagaur districts. The gang is more active in the Marwar region. PTI AG RT RT