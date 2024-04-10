Gang leader hacked to death in Kerala

Kochi, Apr 10 (PTI) A gang leader was allegedly hacked to death near Chengamanad in Ernakulam district in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

Vinu Vikraman, the gang leader, who is accused in several cases, including murder, was allegedly hacked by persons also with a history of criminal activity, around 2 am in a village under the Chengamanad police station limits.

He was immediately rushed to a hospital but could not be saved, police said.

The police said that two persons allegedly involved in the incident have been taken into custody.

A detailed probe into the incident has been launched, they added. PTI TGB TGB KH