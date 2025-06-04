Gang-linked sharpshooter arrested after encounter in Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) A sharpshooter linked to the Himanshu Bhau gang, wanted in connection with a recent murder in Rohtak, was arrested following a brief exchange of fire with the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, an official said on Wednesday.

Deepak Dhankar (23), a local of Madina village in Rohtak, sustained a bullet injury in his right leg during the encounter and was later admitted to BSA Hospital in Rohini.

A country-made pistol with three live cartridges and a stolen motorcycle was recovered from Dhandar's possession, the police said.

Anil Kumar (47), from Ritoli village, Rohtak, was recently released on bail in a double murder case registered in 2022 in which gang leader Himanshu Bhau's cousin and uncle were killed.

On June 1, Kumar was shot dead, allegedly in retaliation for the killings.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the Special Cell laid a trap for Dhandar near Dada Lekhram Chowk in Rohini Sector-35 on the evening of June 3.

"Around 10:30 pm, the accused arrived on a motorcycle. When the police signalled him to stop, he lost his balance and fell. He then fired three rounds at the police team. In retaliatory fire, the accused was shot in the leg and overpowered," the police said.

No police personnel were injured, although two officers narrowly escaped the gunfire, officials said.