Gang loots mangoes from truck in Nagpur

Nagpur, May 27 (PTI) A gang of criminals looted mangoes from a truck and assaulted a fruit trader from Telangana in Nagpur city, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place near Chikhali gate in the Kalamna Market area of the city on Monday, they said.

Kalamna police station officials said Prashant Malaya Godgu (28), a fruit trader from Telangana, was transporting mangoes when a man stopped his truck. Godgu was assaulted by other members of a gang who joined in and looted half a dozen 50-kg mango bags.

Based on a complaint by the victim, police have registered a case against several members of the gang, they added. PTI COR RSY