Gang member targeting women, patients in Delhi hospitals held

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) A member of a gang that targeted women and unescorted patients in hospitals has been arrested in Delhi's North Avenue area, police said on Saturday.

Anil (30), wanted in eight cases of cheating, theft and criminal conspiracy, was the member of a gang that used to befriend vulnerable women and unescorted patients and flee with their valuables like jewellery, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said.

He was arrested in connection with two cases registered earlier this year at North Avenue Police Station, he said.

"The accused and his accomplice would befriend women wearing jewellery and lure them with a story involving a stolen bag of cash," he said.

The gang also used another modus operandi where they would target unescorted patients at hospitals, pretending to assist them before disappearing with their belongings, the DCP said.

The accused used multiple aliases to avoid detection, he said, adding that a police team was formed to solve the cases. After an extensive probe, the team tracked and apprehended Anil.

A non-bailable warrant had also been issued against him in a case registered at Govindpuri police station last year, the police said.

They said that efforts are underway to trace his co-accused and further investigation is in progress. PTI SSJ NB