Gang member wanted for thefts on buses in Karnataka, Andhra nabbed in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 41-year-old man, who along with other gang members, fled after stealing 10 kg of silver and Rs 3 lakh cash from bus passengers in Karnataka, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Farman, a resident of Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, was an active member of an organised interstate gang involved in thefts and dacoities in moving buses across Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, he said.

According to police, the gang members would pose as passengers or bus staff to identify vulnerable targets by closely observing passenger movement, luggage and security arrangements.

The thefts were usually executed during early morning hours when passengers were asleep, they said, adding that the arrest was made by the Delhi Police following a request from the Karnataka Police to trace and apprehend the absconder, who was believed to be hiding in Delhi and the National Capital Region.

The arrested accused was wanted in a case registered at Kundapura police station in Karnataka under Section 305 (theft in a dwelling house, or means of transportation or place of worship, etc) of the BNS, the police said.

In this case, the accused and his associates allegedly decamped with 10 kg of silver and Rs 3 lakh in cash from a bus, police said.

"Based on specific information, the team laid a trap near an NHAI toll plaza in Gurugram on December 26 and apprehended the accused," a senior police officer said.

Farman is also wanted in another case registered in 2022 at Subramanyam Nagar police station in Karnataka under Sections 399 (Making preparation to commit dacoity) and 402 (Assembling for purpose of committing dacoity) of the IPC for preparation of dacoity, he said.

The accused has been described as a habitual offender with criminal antecedents spanning multiple states. Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the gang and recover stolen property, police added. PTI SSJ NB NB