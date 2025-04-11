Gang member wanted in 2015 murder case held in Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a gang member for his alleged involvement in a 2015 murder case, an official said on Friday.

Identified as, Neeraj Kumar Sharma (32), a member of Ravi Gangwal gang was arrested from the Ambedkar Nagar area following a tip-off.

During interrogation, Sharma revealed his criminal past and gang affiliation. A graduate of Delhi University's Ram Lal Anand College, he belonged to a middle-class family.

Influenced by his maternal uncle Raju Ramakant Rao alias Raju Baba, a key figure in the Ravi Gangwal gang who was killed in a 2015 gang war, Sharma joined the gang seeking revenge.

Later that year, he participated in a violent attack in Malviya Nagar that left one rival dead and another injured, police said.

Though initially arrested in the case, Sharma was later released on bail. He ventured into the finance business but continued his involvement in criminal activities, including an attempt to murder case.

After skipping court hearings in the Malviya Nagar murder case, a non-bailable warrant was issued against him. PTI BM HIG