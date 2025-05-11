Gang member wanted in multiple robbery cases held

New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a gang member, wanted in multiple criminal cases officials said on Sunday.

The accused was identified as Ramesh Ninama (25), a key member of the Hariya Gang, they said.

According to police, Ninama was involved in multiple criminal cases in Rajasthan and Delhi, including a 2021 case under the Arms Act. He was declared a proclaimed offender by a city court in December 2024.

His associate, Sunil Ninama was also wanted in a 2022 burglary case in Banswara.

Police said Ramesh was earlier arrested in January 2021 along with other members of the Hariya Gang while planning to rob an ATM in Dwarka. After being granted bail, Ninama absconded and failed to appear for trial.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch arrested Ninama along with his associate Sunil Ninama from Sewna village in Banswara on May 8.