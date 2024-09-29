Gang member who attacked police patrolling team in 2013 held in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a member of a Mewat-based gang who along with his associates assaulted a police patrolling party 11 years ago in Kotla Mubarakpur, officials on Sunday said.

The accused has been identified as Sonu (36), a resident of Nuh in Haryana, they said.

"In the years 2012 and 2013, various gangs of Mewati region had created an atmosphere of sensation in the south and southeast districts of Delhi by committing a spate of crimes during the night hours. Several teams of police were constituted to track the movements of these gangs," a senior police officer said.

The officer said that on April 29, 2013, the patrolling police team had found some suspicious movements. The team tried to check them but the gang members hit the police vehicle.

The accused dragged the police officer’s vehicle to some distance and fled. The police team sustained injuries during the incident and had gone under treatment at AIIMS Trauma Centre.

On Saturday, the team received information about Sonu. A team was formed and he was nabbed from Bisru Road in Punhana, said the officer. PTI BM HIG