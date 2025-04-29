Gang members fire at police team in Bihar’s Nalanda, flee

Nalanda (Bihar), Apr 29 (PTI) Residents of Islampur area in Bihar's Nalanda district witnessed a gun battle that broke out between the gang of Santosh Kumar alias “Lal Badshah” and the police on Tuesday, an officer said.

No casualty was reported in the gunfight and the miscreants, who were consuming liquor sitting at a place, managed to flee.

The sale and consumption of alcohol is banned in Bihar since 2016.

"Acting on specific information that Santosh Kumar and his gang members were drinking liquor in Baddi village, a police team went there. On seeing the policemen, Santosh and his aides started firing,” Nalanda Superintendent of Police Bharat Soni told PTI.

The police also returned the fire and they started fleeing.

“Policemen chased them but they managed to flee,” Soni said.

Since it is a crowded area, the police restored to a very controlled firing, he said.

"Apart from Santosh Kumar, police identified the other gang members. A case has been registered and a manhunt has been launched to nab them," the SP said.

The official, however, refused to divulge details about the nature of the case. PTI PKD NN