Gang of 20 behind looting of Kolkata people by fake central agency officers: Police

Kolkata, Mar 31 (PTI) In the backdrop of criminals posing as officers of central probe agencies and robbing people in the city, sleuths of the Kolkata Police found involvement of a gang of over 20 people behind such crimes, a source said.

The gang was targeting traders of the wholesale market in the city's Burrabazar area, the officer said, adding that the businessmen were requested to stay alert.

"It could be a gang of over 20 people who were posing as officers of central probe agencies and robbing people. Initial investigations found that they are primarily targeting traders in Burrabazar," the officer said.

He said that if someone seeks to search bags of people on the street, posing as CBI, ED, Customs or even police, the person should tell them to approach the local police station, he said.

"Even if they (those posing as central agency officers) try to force the people to not go to the police station, the victim should immediately call the local police station or dial 100," the officer said, adding that the investigation is yet to be over.

On March 27, three unidentified persons impersonating CBI officials looted one person of a packet containing gold chains weighing about 400 grams from his bag in the central part of the city's Cotton Street. PTI SCH NN