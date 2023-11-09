Gang of 5 robbers arrested in Jammu

Jammu, Nov 8 (PTI) Five members of an inter-state gang of robbers involved in several cases in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab were arrested on the outskirts of Jammu city on Wednesday, police said.

They said the arrests were made as police were investigating a robbery complaint lodged on October 15.

According to complainant Pintu Sharma, his car was stopped at the Kappa Gala area of Jammu by some unknown people who attacked him and looted Rs 25,000 cash and two mobile phones.

A case was registered at the Akhnoor police station following the complaint and an investigation was started, a spokesperson said.

Special police teams rounded up a suspect, Mohd Kabir, in connection with the case and interrogated him, he added.

Based on the information disclosed by the suspect, Mohd Gafoor, Haroon Rashid, Nadeem Khan and Danish Hussain were nabbed, the official said.

An Alto car, mobile phones and three sharp-edged weapons were seized from them, the police said.

The spokesperson said the gang had been operational in various areas of Punjab, besides Samba, Jammu and Rajouri in the Union territory. PTI AB IJT