Gang of burglars who posed as scrap dealers busted, 7 held in Noida

Noida, Nov 29 (PTI) With the arrest of seven people, the Noida police on Wednesday claim to have busted a gang of burglars involved in around two dozen cases of theft.

The gang worked in the guise of scrap dealers to recce to target vulnerable houses and shops, while a couple of members also worked as taxi drivers, the police said.

Additional DCP of Noida Shakti Mohan Avasthy told reporters the gang has been busted by officials of Sector 113 police station.

"Seven members of the gang which broke into houses and shops and decamped with valuable items have been arrested. The gang members would roam around as scrap dealers during the day to identify vulnerable homes in shops and strike at them during night," Avasthy said.

Those arrested have been identified as Monu alias Mohsin (35), Mohammad Hafeez alias Bengali (27), Rupesh Kumar (25), Nadeem (24), Ashish (24), Satyam Rai (22) and Yogesh Gupta alias Sonu (27), the police said.

Monu alias Mohsin is the leader of the gang. One more person associated with the gang has been identified but is at large, the police said.

According to the police, most of the stolen items were sold by the gang to a scrap dealer in Shaheen Bagh area of Delhi.

The gang also used illegal firearms and other weapons during burglary attempts and have often assaulted people during work if faced with resistance, it added.

The gang members faced a combined number of 24 cases registered against them at different police stations in Noida and Greater Noida while a fresh FIR has been lodged against them at the Sector 113 police station.

Further the legal proceedings are underway, the police added. PTI KIS CK