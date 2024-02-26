Gang of cyber frauds busted in Gurugram

Gurugram, Feb 26 (PTI) Cyber police here busted a gang of cyber fraudsters, with Chinese links, who allegedly cheated people on the pretext of giving online part-time jobs, officials said on Monday.

On November 30, a complaint was filed at the cyber crime police station east where the complainant alleged that he was cheated of Rs 8.5 lakh in the name of providing a part-time job, police said.

An FIR was registered and during investigation, two members of the gang identified as Utkarsh Soni from Prayagraj and Bihar native Ashutosh, were arrested, they said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed about their gang and disclosed the name of the kingpin as Chander Prakash Tiwari from Kaithal, they said.

The cyber crime police then arrested four more members, including the gang leader, from Punjab’s Zirakpur on February 22. The other three accused were identified as Ankit, Abhinav and Nitin Kumar, from Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor.

ACP Cyber Crime Privanshu Dewan said the accused revealed that they lured the victim on the pretext of earning profits by completing tasks on WhatsApp.

In order to get the victim to invest a large amount in the case, initially the accused also transferred money to the victim's account as profit. Later, by luring more profit and making him invest more money to withdraw the profit, they cheated the complainant of Rs 8.5 lakh, the officer said.

"The accused also revealed a Chinese link to the gang. They had opened several bank accounts in which the defrauded amount was transacted. It is revealed that the defrauded amount of about Rs 15 crore was transferred to the account of a Chinese citizen. We are questioning the accused,” ACP Dewan said. PTI COR NB NB