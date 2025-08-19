Gang of drug smugglers busted in Muzaffarnagar; smack worth Rs 10 crore seized

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 19 (PTI) A gang of drug smugglers was on Monday busted by police, who seized over one kilogram of smack valued at around Rs 10 crore in the international market in Budhana police station area of the district, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted a car and recovered the contraband, the officials said.

Four people — Abdul Kadir, Abrar, Babar and Rihan — have been arrested and the vehicle used in smuggling has been seized, Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar told reporters.

"During interrogation, it was revealed that the gang was active in supplying drugs from Bareilly to western Uttar Pradesh, and further to Mumbai, Delhi and Chandigarh," Kumar said.

Police have registered a case under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the accused, he added.

A detailed probe is ongoing in the matter and the police are trying to trace those involved in the network. PTI COR ABN ABN KSS KSS