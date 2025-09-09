Gang of illegal arms suppliers busted in UP's Muzaffarnagar, three held

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 9 (PTI) Police have busted a gang allegedly involved in supply of illegal arms and held three persons, including a juvenile son of a police head constable, in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, officials said on Tuesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar said 10 pistols, 19 cartridges and an iPhone were seized from the accused — Parnav, Anas and the juvenile, who were held after an encounter on Monday.

The juvenile, who carried a reward of Rs 10,000 on his arrest, is wanted in nine criminal cases in Haridwar, Saharanpur, Roorkee and other places, he said, adding that he is the son of a police head constable posted in Haridwar (Uttarakhand).

During interrogation, it came to light that the accused were allegedly procuring illegal arms from jailed criminal Firoz Ansari and supplying them in the region, the SSP said.

A case under BNS Section 109 (attempt to murder) and relevant provisions of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused, police said, adding that the SSP has announced a cash reward of Rs 20,000 for the police team for the successful operation. PTI COR ABN ABN MNK MNK