Gang of kidnappers arrested in Palghar; two children rescued

Palghar, Oct 5 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have arrested a gang of six persons involved in abducting children and rescued two boys, police said on Saturday.

A team of policemen on patrolling duty spotted a group of people squabbling with each other under the Chroti bridge on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway on Friday night, an official said.

The team intervened when the altercation turned violent and found two boys aged eight and five with them. The children informed that the gang had abducted them from Kalyan in Thane district, Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil said.

Six persons, three of them women, were arrested, and the boys were rescued and handed over to the Kalyan police, he said, adding that the accused are residents of Miraj in Sangli district. PTI COR ARU