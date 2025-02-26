Gang of robbers posing as police commandos held in J-K

Srinagar, Feb 26 (PTI) Police on Wednesday arrested a gang of robbers who were posing as police commandos to loot trucks during night in the outskirts of the city here, police said.

Chanchal Singh, hailing from Haryana, filed a complaint on February 22 at Shalteng police station alleging that some unidentified gunmen stopped his vehicle and robbed him of cash and valuables at Maloora on Srinagar-Bandipora road, a police spokesperson said.

Acting on the complaint, multiple police teams were formed and an extensive search operation was launched.

"Within days, four accused persons were identified and arrested from different areas of the city, " the spokesperson said.

Two dummy guns, nine mobile phones, a car, ATM cards, cash, and black commando uniforms used in the commission of the crime were seized from the accused, he said.

The accused specifically targeted trucks with registration numbers from outside the union territory, choosing desolate highway stretches during nighttime to execute their crimes, he added.

They intimidated drivers using dummy guns while dressed in black commando uniforms before robbing them of cash, ATM cards, and other valuables, he said.

The spokesperson said the arrested persons are history-sheeters with multiple cases registered against them in various police stations across Jammu and Kashmir. PTI MIJ OZ OZ